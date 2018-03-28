Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Radiology professional suspended from work for stalking 4 male doctors

2 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A female radiologic technologist at a medical university in western Japan was suspended from work for three months on Tuesday for persistently stalking four male doctors over a year-long period.

Wakayama Medical University took the disciplinary action against the woman, 44, after she ambushed the male doctors in their 20s and 40s on campus, sent emails professing her attraction to them and at times called while they were on duty over a year from February 2017.

The university had warned the woman twice after receiving complaints from the doctors but moved to suspend her as she continued stalking the men.

The woman was quoted as telling the university that she had no intention to stalk the doctors.

2 Comments
Wow give her a 3-month paid vacation, that will stop her, just like the elementary school principal who grabbed one of his teachers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The woman was quoted as telling the university that she had no intention to stalk the doctors.

Problem with stalkers is that many don't even realize the creeps that they can be. She 44, she is hearing her "body-clock" ticking, works at a hospital, sees a young doc, with money........

Yeah, I believe it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

