Railway company employee drives trains without license in central Japan

NAGOYA

A railway company employee, aspiring to be a train driver, maneuvered trains with passengers onboard for a total of 16 minutes without a license, the operator in central Japan said Wednesday.

No one was injured when the employee, in his 20s, drove a two-car train with around 10 passengers on two occasions -- in June for about three minutes and about 13 minutes in July, according to Yoro Railway Co, based in Gifu Prefecture.

He asked the licensed drivers operating the trains to cede control. No delays or overruns were reported as a result, the operator said, adding that it still plans to punish him.

He had received training to become a train driver since February, but he dropped out in March. He still maintained his desire to become a driver, according to the company.

The incidents came to light after a whistleblower in the company reported that the man was touching equipment in the cockpit while the train was at a station.

Yoro Railway operates a single-line railroad between Ibi Station in Gifu and Kuwana Station in neighboring Mie Prefecture with a distance of 57.5 kilometers, according to its website.

