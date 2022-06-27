Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in sweltering heat near JR Tokyo Station on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Rainy season ends in Tokyo, neighboring areas; earliest since 1951

0 Comments
TOKYO

The rainy season in Tokyo and neighboring areas in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan appears to have ended, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, the earliest finish to the period since data became available in 1951.

The rainy season has also been declared over for the Tokai region in central Japan and southern Kyushu, the agency said, the second earliest end to the wet season for those areas.

It is also the shortest rainy period for the three regions in recorded history.

It is the second time the rainy season has ended in June in the Kanto-Koshin region, with it also declared over late in the month in 2018.

This year's rainy season ended 18 days earlier than average in southern Kyushu and 22 days earlier than average in Kanto-Koshin and Tokai, according to the agency.

Compared to last year, southern Kyushu is 14 days earlier, Tokai 20 days earlier and Kanto-Koshin 19 days earlier, it said.

Also on Monday, the industry ministry called on households and businesses in Tokyo and neighboring areas to reduce electricity usage from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to growing fears of a power supply crunch.

The call came a day after the industry ministry issued its first-ever power supply advisory urging people in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc's service area to take energy-saving steps such as turning off lights that are not in use.

TEPCO's service area covers Tokyo and eight nearby prefectures, including the eastern Kanto region which endured record-high June temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. High atmospheric pressure has continued into Monday and numerous regions in the service area are expected to see temperatures of 35 C or higher.

The power supply advisory is issued when an area's reserve power supply capacity ratio is projected to fall below 5 percent. The lowest level necessary for stable supply is said to be 3 percent.

The advisory could be upgraded to a stricter warning if temperatures rise further, leading to tighter supply and demand conditions.

Other major electricity suppliers across Japan, including Tohoku Electric Power C. which serves the country's northeast and central Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co, are expected to see significant demand this summer.

Reserve rates in July are projected to be 3.1 percent in the Tohoku, Tokyo and Chubu areas, and 3.8 percent in regions including western and southwestern Japan.

The ministry's system for power usage advisories was introduced following a review into the response to high demand in March this year when a powerful earthquake in the country's northeast region caused some power plants to halt operations.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo