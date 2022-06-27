Rainy season ends in Tokyo, neighboring areas; earliest since 1951

The rainy season in Tokyo and neighboring areas in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan appears to have ended, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, the earliest finish to the period since data became available in 1951.

The rainy season has also been declared over for the Tokai region in central Japan and southern Kyushu, the agency said, the second earliest end to the wet season for those areas.

It is also the shortest rainy period for the three regions in recorded history.

It is the second time the rainy season has ended in June in the Kanto-Koshin region, with it also declared over late in the month in 2018.

This year's rainy season ended 18 days earlier than average in southern Kyushu and 22 days earlier than average in Kanto-Koshin and Tokai, according to the agency.

Compared to last year, southern Kyushu is 14 days earlier, Tokai 20 days earlier and Kanto-Koshin 19 days earlier, it said.

Also on Monday, the industry ministry called on households and businesses in Tokyo and neighboring areas to reduce electricity usage from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to growing fears of a power supply crunch.

The call came a day after the industry ministry issued its first-ever power supply advisory urging people in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc's service area to take energy-saving steps such as turning off lights that are not in use.

TEPCO's service area covers Tokyo and eight nearby prefectures, including the eastern Kanto region which endured record-high June temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. High atmospheric pressure has continued into Monday and numerous regions in the service area are expected to see temperatures of 35 C or higher.

The power supply advisory is issued when an area's reserve power supply capacity ratio is projected to fall below 5 percent. The lowest level necessary for stable supply is said to be 3 percent.

The advisory could be upgraded to a stricter warning if temperatures rise further, leading to tighter supply and demand conditions.

Other major electricity suppliers across Japan, including Tohoku Electric Power C. which serves the country's northeast and central Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co, are expected to see significant demand this summer.

Reserve rates in July are projected to be 3.1 percent in the Tohoku, Tokyo and Chubu areas, and 3.8 percent in regions including western and southwestern Japan.

The ministry's system for power usage advisories was introduced following a review into the response to high demand in March this year when a powerful earthquake in the country's northeast region caused some power plants to halt operations.

