"Rare document shows how Japan facilitated sexual services to Allied occupiers"

Yuki Fujime, a professor emeritus of Osaka University, reads a document detailing conditions for the establishment of "comfort facilities" in Niigata on July, 29.

A rare official police document detailing conditions for the establishment of "comfort facilities" to provide sexual services to occupying Allied soldiers after Japan's defeat in World War II has been found in Niigata Prefecture.

The document, drawn up by the Tsugawa police station between fiscal 1945 and 1946, set rules for recruiting and managing women, prohibiting the employment of those under 17 or married and imposing hygiene requirements.

While it has been known that the now-defunct Home Ministry ordered police nationwide to set up such facilities, experts say this marks the first time detailed local regulations have come to light, making the materials highly valuable.

The ministry issued a top-secret notice on Aug. 18, 1945, just three days after Japan's surrender, instructing police across the country to cooperate with private operators in creating "comfort facilities" for foreign troops.

The Niigata police document, totaling around 600 pages with at least 22 of them referring to the comfort facilities, was discovered among designated historical public records preserved in the prefectural archives.

It includes a notification dated Sept. 19, 1945, from the head of the prefectural police department to local police chiefs that set internal rules for regulating the "special restaurants" that served as comfort facilities.

Hostesses were required to undergo health checks by doctors designated by police chiefs, showing police involvement not only in the operation of the facilities but also in hygiene guidance.

As recorded in the history of Niigata prefectural police, there were 151 such facilities in the prefecture as of Oct. 25, 1945.

