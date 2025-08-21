"Rare document shows how Japan facilitated sexual services to Allied occupiers"

A rare official police document detailing conditions for the establishment of "comfort facilities" to provide sexual services to occupying Allied soldiers after Japan's defeat in World War II has been found in Niigata Prefecture.
The document, drawn up by the Tsugawa police station between fiscal 1945 and 1946, set rules for recruiting and managing women, prohibiting the employment of those under 17 or married and imposing hygiene requirements.
While it has been known that the now-defunct Home Ministry ordered police nationwide to set up such facilities, experts say this marks the first time detailed local regulations have come to light, making the materials highly valuable.
The ministry issued a top-secret notice on Aug. 18, 1945, just three days after Japan's surrender, instructing police across the country to cooperate with private operators in creating "comfort facilities" for foreign troops.
The Niigata police document, totaling around 600 pages with at least 22 of them referring to the comfort facilities, was discovered among designated historical public records preserved in the prefectural archives.
It includes a notification dated Sept. 19, 1945, from the head of the prefectural police department to local police chiefs that set internal rules for regulating the "special restaurants" that served as comfort facilities.
Hostesses were required to undergo health checks by doctors designated by police chiefs, showing police involvement not only in the operation of the facilities but also in hygiene guidance.
As recorded in the history of Niigata prefectural police, there were 151 such facilities in the prefecture as of Oct. 25, 1945.
wanderlust
I wonder how many more documents detailing pre-, post-, and wartime activities are hidden in old cupboards, buried in archives, filed in dark cellars, hoping that inquisitive people will never find them?
quercetum
The proper response from Japan is not to reach for the comfort blanket of shared culpability. Japan was not alone, we are told. Other nations, too, have trafficked in the commodification of women.
Instead it might be to confront the uncomfortable truth: that the machinery of state was repeatedly and systematically deployed to facilitate sexual exploitation. Not just during wartime, but in the fragile peace that followed. This was not aberration—it was administration.
As for the old refrain: they volunteered, they were paid. As if a paycheck or coerced consent under duress somehow absolves a system designed to exploit vulnerability.
To acknowledge this history is not to self-flagellate. It is to mature. It is to say: we did this, and we must own it. Not because others didn’t, but because we did. And until that admission is made without qualification, without deflection, the wound remains open.
kohakuebisu
151 such places in Niigata two months after the war ended?! In Niigata with however few occupying forces were there?!
I get the official position and the likely motivation of giving the nanban low class women to "protect" the high class ones, but somebody must have been making good money for such activities to become so widespread so quickly.
commanteer
What followed was an occupation, by mostly US troops. If we are to confess unsavory things in the past, let's not forget the men who actually engaged in intercourse with the women: the Americans. The authorities felt that these services might help reduce the rapes committed by Americans that were very common in the same period. This didn't happen in a vacuum.
Cephus
"Rare document shows how Japan facilitated sexual services to Allied occupiers"
And why were the police involved?
Negative Nancy
I actually think this was very responsible and forward thinking. No minors, no women in relationships and at least some form of medical checking. There will almost certainly have been an immense level of interest from the occupying forces, so this was an attempt to stop them from taking things into their own hands.
Mr Kipling
But no records of such services for their own troops in Korea?
BertieWooster
There is one that missed the shredder!
This whole "comfort women" thing was the brainchild of ex-prime minister Yasuhiro Nakasone who served until recently in the government of Japan.
Quercetum:
“To acknowledge this history is not to self-flagellate. It is to mature. It is to say: we did this, and we must own it. Not because others didn’t, but because we did. And until that admission is made without qualification, without deflection, the wound remains open.”
quercetum
Not just during wartime, but in the fragile peace that followed.
No, this didn't happen in a vacuum. It was a cultural architecture. A scaffold of exploitation that spanned borders and decades. Not just in Asian countries but in Japan on its own soil as well.
quercetum
Quercetum:
“To acknowledge this history is not to self-flagellate. It is to mature. It is to say: we did this, and we must own it. Not because others didn’t, but because we did. And until that admission is made without qualification, without deflection, the wound remains open.”
Yes, there is a cultural reckoning to be had here. A reckoning with a history that has too often been sanitized, footnoted, or buried beneath euphemism. The phrase “comfort women” itself is a linguistic sleight of hand, designed to soften the brutality of what occurred. Japan must stop hiding behind the semantics and start speaking plainly.
OssanAmerica
Just as these women received hygenic care so did the Comfort Women in WWII. And likewise, the Comfort stations were created to prevent rape.
The narrative of "sex slaves" and being "raped in comfort stations" are exceptions at best and fallacies at worst.
Japan had military brothels, just like Germany and even France. All to prevent rapes and STDs which comes with war.