Rare Pokemon card sells for $360,000 at Sotheby's

NEW YORK

One of the rarest and most highly coveted Pokemon cards in the world fetched $360,000 at a Sotheby's auction Tuesday in New York.

The Japanese 1998 "Pokemon Illustrator" holographic card, depicting the iconic franchise cartoon character Pikachu, is one of only 39 official copies. In addition, the card put up for auction this time is the only one known to have been signed by Takumi Akabane, one of the three founders of the trading card game, said Sotheby's.

The seller and successful bidder have not been disclosed.

The cards were given out as an award to winners of a 1998 drawing contest by the Japanese magazine CoroCoro Comic.

One of them, considered the best-preserved card, was purchased for $5,275,000 in 2021, winning recognition by Guinness World Records the following year as the most expensive Pokemon card.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
