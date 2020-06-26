Newsletter Signup Register / Login
1,744 accidents reported at child care facilities in Japan in 2019

TOKYO

A record-high 1,744 accidents were reported at preschools and other child care facilities in Japan last year, of which six ended in child fatalities, the Cabinet Office said Friday.

The figure, up by 103 from the previous year, was the highest since the collection of statistics under the current method began in 2015.

The number of fatal accidents in 2019 stood at six, down by three from a year earlier, with half of the deaths occurring at facilities that do not meet government standards, including for the required number of nursery workers. Two of the fatalities occurred at nursery schools and the remaining one at a temporary child care service facility.

The data are likely to spark public concern about the safety and quality of care at child care facilities that do not meet government standards and have been subsidized as part of the government's free preschool education and nursery program introduced in October last year.

Regarding the accident data, a Cabinet Office official said, "Our system, which requires facilities to report accidents to local governments, is taking root."

The six fatalities were three children aged 1, two children aged 2 and a child younger than 12 months old. Four children died while sleeping, with two sleeping in a prone position.

Cabinet Office guidelines urge preschools and child care facilities to ensure that children sleep on their backs unless recommended otherwise by doctors.

Of the 1,738 nonfatal accidents, broken bones accounted for 80.6 percent, or 1,401, with children losing consciousness in 11 cases.

The Cabinet Office gathered reports from local governments on fatal accidents that occurred between January and December last year, as well as accidents that involved injuries that required 30 days or more of treatment.

