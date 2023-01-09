Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Record 10 million birds culled in Japan as avian flu spreads

0 Comments
MITO

Japan has culled nearly 10 million birds at poultry farms this season, hitting a record high, as cases of avian influenza surge across the country, the farm ministry said Monday.

The number culled soared to 9.98 million as Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, said the same day that it had begun culling approximately 930,000 chickens at a farm in the town of Shirosato after genetic testing confirmed the presence of avian influenza.

The previous record cull stood at 9.87 million conducted between November 2020 to March 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

As of Monday, a record 56 infections had been verified across 23 of the country's 47 prefectures this season.

The season's first case of bird flu was confirmed on a poultry farm in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, in October.

The cases since then include one in Fukuoka Prefecture earlier in the month, where about 430 emus were culled.

It is believed that the latest round of bird flu in Japan was caused by migratory birds.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

I just ate chicken for lunch. Will I be okay or should I get vaccinated?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is believed that the latest round of bird flu in Japan was caused by migratory birds.

of course it's the foreign birds

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo