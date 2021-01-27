Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Record 16% of male civil service staff took paternity leave in 2019

0 Comments
TOKYO

A record 16.4 percent of male central government workers took child care leave in Japan in fiscal 2019, the minister in charge of civil service reform said Tuesday.

The proportion increased by 4 percentage points compared to the previous fiscal year through March 2019, and met the government's target of 13 percent by 2020, Taro Kono said in a press conference.

"We have to make child care leave for men common in our society," Kono said. He suggested the need to continue encouraging civil servants to take days off to build a society that is more conducive to paternity leave.

The government has been encouraging men in both the private and public sectors to take child care leave, but the practice is not widespread in Japan, a country with a declining birth rate.

The health ministry reported the highest ratio among eligible male staff at 59.2 percent. The Finance Ministry also had a high rate at 43.6 percent. The ministries that fell below the target of 13 percent included the Defense Ministry and the Imperial Household Agency, both with just over 5 percent. Comparable figures began being compiled in fiscal 2004.

Among those taking such leave, 68.4 percent were away for a month or less, followed by 15.5 percent who took leave for more than a month but not over three months.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

6 months is necessary, otherwise very difficult and struggle for Mama if no grandparents to take care of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo