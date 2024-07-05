Record 19,000 people with dementia reported missing in Japan in 2023

The number of dementia sufferers or those suspected to have the disease who were reported missing in Japan reached a record 19,039 in 2023, up 330 from the previous year amid the rapidly aging population, police data shows.

The figure has increased each year since first being compiled in 2012. Police said they are working on steps to locate missing individuals more quickly, such as by flying drones and using GPS data from devices distributed to the elderly in some municipalities.

Including those reported missing before 2023, 18,221 were found alive, of whom 17,988 were located within three days of filing a missing person report, the National Police Agency said.

The overall number of missing people in Japan stood at 90,144 in 2023, increasing for the third straight year after it fell to a record low of 77,022 in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the data showed.

By prefecture, Hyogo had the most dementia-related missing persons at 2,094, followed by Osaka at 2,016, both in western Japan. Men accounted for 55.7 percent and women 44.3 percent of the total.

Of the overall figure, individuals aged 10 and 19 made up the largest group at 17,732, followed by those in their 20s at 17,600, while those aged 80 and older accounted for 14,640.

Among reasons for going missing, 27.8 percent were cited as having illnesses, including dementia, while 15.2 percent had family issues and 10.7 percent work-related problems, the data showed.

© KYODO