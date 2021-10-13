Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Record 196,000 students absent from school in Japan in FY2020

0 Comments
TOKYO

A record 196,127 students at elementary and junior high schools across Japan were absent for 30 days or more in fiscal 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 14,855 from the previous year, government data showed Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cases of bullying recognized by all schools, also including high schools and those for students with special needs, fell by 95,333 in the year through March to 517,163, marking the first decline since fiscal 2013, according to the results of an education ministry survey.

Suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students increased by 98 to a record 415, 12 of which were due to bullying, the ministry said.

"While school closures in the spring of last year (due to the pandemic) disrupted the rhythm of life and caused truancy to increase, it also decreased opportunities for face-to-face interactions that lead to bullying," the ministry said.

To prevent students from becoming too isolated, the government plans to expand counseling services at schools.

Of those who were absent from schools, a total of 30,287 students cited fear of infection. The ministry is working to improve support for online classes and ensure learning opportunities for all students.

The number of students playing truant at elementary schools rose by 10,000 to 63,350 while junior high schools saw an increase of 4,855 to 132,777. The total 196,127 represents 2 percent of students in the country's compulsory education system.

Asked about reasons for their truancy, 46.9 percent of the schools cited "apathy and anxiety" of the students, followed by troubles about "friendship other than bullying" and about "parent-child relationships."

The number of students reported as truant at high schools decreased by 7,049 to 43,051.

Bullying cases at elementary schools dropped by 63,648 to 420,897. Those at junior high schools were down 25,647 to 80,877 while high schools reported 13,126 cases, down 5,226.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo