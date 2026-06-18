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Nagano Prefecture had the largest number of cases of people stranded. Image: iStock/nick1803
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Record 3,623 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2025

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TOKYO

The number of people who got stranded on mountains in Japan hit a record of 3,623 in 2025, police data showed Thursday, including 246 foreign visitors, also an all-time high.

The overall number, up 266 from the previous year, was the highest since comparable data became available in 1961, the National Police Agency data showed.

Of those stranded, 332 died or went missing, up 32, and 1,480 were injured, up 90.

People aged 60 or older accounted for 47.6 percent of those involved, and 30.9 percent were stranded on mountains after getting lost.

The number of foreign visitors who were stranded rose by 111 from the previous year, the highest since the agency started recording comparable data in 2018. The cases involved were 174, up 75.

Of those foreign visitors stranded, 203, or 80 percent, were backcountry skiers or climbers.

By prefecture, Nagano in central Japan had the largest number of cases of people stranded at 358, followed by Hokkaido at 199 and Yamanashi at 192.

The number of people stranded on Mount Fuji fell from the average over the past five years.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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