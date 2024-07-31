 Japan Today
Image: maroke/iStock
national

Record 30% Japan employees took paternity leave in FY2023

TOKYO

A record 30 percent of employees in Japan took paternity leave in fiscal 2023, climbing for the 11th straight year and surging from 17 percent in the previous year, a government survey showed Wednesday.

The rise came after the government started obliging companies in April 2022 to inform employees of paternity or maternity leave and confirm whether they intend to take it after workers notify their employers of pregnancy and childbirth.

While the ratio of male employees who took paternity leave stood at 30.1 percent in the fiscal year ended March, up 13.0 percentage points, that for female workers climbed to 84.1 percent, up 3.9 points, the labor ministry data showed.

Despite the continued rise, the rate of paternity leave at private companies remains below the government's target of 50 percent by 2025.

The period of paternity leave also increased, with the percentage of employees taking the leave of one to three months rising to 28.0 percent from 11.9 percent in fiscal 2018, while those taking the leave of less than two weeks fell to 37.7 percent from over 70 percent in fiscal 2018.

By the size of companies, 34.2 percent took paternity leave in firms with 500 or more employees, while the figure was 26.2 percent at small entities with five to 29 workers, according to the data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

A ministry official attributed the smaller percentage at small companies to labor shortages while pointing to a possibility of such firms being unable to revise work regulations.

By industry, the rate stood at 55.3 percent at services related to daily lives and entertainment and 43.8 percent at finance and insurance firms.

Meanwhile, the rate came to 16.9 percent in the real estate and goods leasing industry and 21.1 percent in the accommodation and restaurant businesses.

The latest survey covered workers who took parental leave by Oct 1, 2023, after having babies in the period between October 2021 and September 2022. Of the 6,300 entities surveyed, 3,495 responded, the government said.

