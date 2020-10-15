Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
national

Record 96,000 households receive gov't support for rent amid pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

A record 96,000 households in Japan have received rent support from the government due to falling incomes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, welfare ministry data showed Thursday.

About 109,000 applications for rent support were submitted between April and August, of which around 96,000, or 88 percent, were approved, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The number of approvals in the five months was already 2.6 times the fiscal 2010 total of 37,151, in the wake of the global financial crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

The program originally targeted displaced workers, but the government relaxed conditions in April to cover people whose incomes had fallen due to lost working hours amid the pandemic.

To qualify for rent support, an applicant must have lost a job within the previous two years or incurred a decline in income for unavoidable reasons, have lower income and savings than benchmarks, and be seeking employment.

The income and savings benchmarks vary by region and number of household members. A single-member household in central Tokyo would qualify if monthly income is no higher than 138,000 yen and savings are not in excess of 504,000 yen.

Up to 53,700 yen per month can be provided to a single-member household in central Tokyo for three months, with a possible extension to nine months.

Monthly breakdowns show 44,811 applications were filed in May and the government decided in June to provide benefits to a record 34,869 households, apparently due to business closures following the imposition of a state of emergency over the pandemic between April and May.

The number of applications fell to 14,023 in July and 9,379 in August but remained at high levels.

Since households can receive rent support for up to nine months, those who began to receive such aid in the spring will run out of support in the winter, possibly leading to increased homelessness in cold weather, a support group said, calling on the government to extend the period of provision to at least one year.

The government has also been urged to ease the benchmarks and other conditions so that more people can qualify for rent support.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

The income and savings benchmarks vary by region and number of household members. A single-member household in central Tokyo would qualify if monthly income is no higher than 138,000 yen and savings are not in excess of 504,000 yen.

Up to 53,700 yen per month can be provided to a single-member household in central Tokyo for three months, with a possible extension to nine months.

Reading this I can kind of understand why the suicide rate is so high. Social support is incredibly stingy. 3 months and then what?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog