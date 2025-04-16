Record-high 76% of Taiwanese cite Japan as favorite country: poll

A record-high 76 percent of Taiwanese people said in a recent survey they consider Japan to be their favorite country, the highest figure since such polling began in 2008.

The online poll by an agency entrusted by Tokyo's de facto embassy in Taipei found the percentage of respondents who picked Japan as their most favored country hiked 16 percentage points from the previous survey in 2022, placing it far ahead of South Korea at 4 percent and China and the United States, both at 3 percent.

By age, 82 percent of respondents in their 30s rated Japan as their favorite country, the highest among all age groups.

Japan also continued to top the list of countries or regions that respondents think Taiwan should develop a close relationship with in the future at 70 percent, up 24 points from the previous survey to hit another record high.

In the same question, the United States was chosen by 13 percent, down 11 points, and China by 11 percent, down 4 points.

However, the United States remained the top country that respondents think had the greatest influence on Taiwan, with 48 percent of respondents thinking so, down 10 points from the previous survey.

Japan overtook China to rank second at 30 percent, up 17 points, and Beijing fell to third place at 19 percent, down 6 points.

The poll, conducted between December and January, had 1,520 valid samples from individuals aged 20 to 80. Its results were released Tuesday.

© KYODO