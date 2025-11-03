 Japan Today
Image: iStock/takasuu
national

Record-high cases of absenteeism, bullying at Japanese schools in FY 2024

TOKYO

A record 353,970 students at elementary and junior high schools in Japan were absent for 30 days or more in fiscal 2024, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier and marking the 12th consecutive annual increase, according to a recent education ministry survey.

Representing 3.9 percent of all students, the number of cases rose 5.6 percent to 137,704 at elementary schools and 0.1 percent to 216,266 at junior high schools, according to a survey by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

The ministry attributed the increase in absenteeism to a growing awareness among parents and guardians that students should not be forced to attend school.

The total includes 42,978 students who were receiving instruction at institutions such as free schools or education support centers, as well as 13,261 studying at home with remote learning technology.

Among the students, 135,724 were not receiving any professional support, such as from school counselors.

The total number of bullying cases recognized by elementary, junior high, and high schools stood at 769,022, of which 1,405 were classified as "serious incidents" resulting in physical harm or long-term absence from school, the survey showed. Both figures were record highs.

The ministry attributed the rise in the number of bullying cases to more active recognition, while describing the increase in serious incidents as "a worrisome situation."

The number of bullying cases stood at 610,612 in elementary schools, 135,865 in junior high schools, 18,891 in high schools and 3,654 in schools for people with disabilities, with 30,204 of all schools, or 83.9 percent, recording such incidents.

Of the serious incidents, 490 were not identified as bullying until matters escalated, with cases of violence at elementary, junior high, and high schools rising to a record-high 128,859, up 18.2 percent.

The number of student suicides recognized by schools stood at 413, with eight confirmed as linked to bullying.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

