Record-low 2,626 traffic-related deaths reported in Japan in 2021

The National Police Agency (NPA) said in a report released Tuesday that the number of fatalities from traffic accidents in Japan in 20121 was 2,636.
This is a decrease of 203 deaths from 2020. It’s also the lowest number since 1948, when officials began compiling statistical data.
The NPA attributed the decrease in traffic fatalities to improvements in vehicle safety technology and increased awareness of safe driving after a series of car accidents caused by elderly drivers.
According to the preliminary figures, the number of traffic accidents in 2021 amounted to 305,425, which was a decrease of 3,753 incidents from the previous year. The number of injured people was 361,768, down 7,708 people from 2020.
The report said people aged 65 and over accounted for 57.7% of the total number of fatalities.
Additionally, traffic fatalities have continued to decline for five consecutive years, dropping to less than 20% when at a record high of 16,765 deaths in 1970.
By prefecture, Kanagawa had the highest death toll with 142 cases (an increase of two), taking the top slot for the first time. Osaka was second at 140 (an increase of 16), followed by Tokyo at 133 (a decrease of 22). The prefecture with the lowest number of fatalities was Shimane with 10, down eight from 2020.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
ArtistAtLarge
Very good news.
Simian Lane
8 a day. That’s more than gets to the news.good news though. Probably due to our little green friend.
SDCA
This is great despite the tailgating incidents that have been on the news recently. Very glad to hear less accidents. We should however keep an eye on the old folk if they're causing more than 50% of the accidents. A mandatory accident prevention system like auto brakes should be the standard in all vehicles with Drivers over the age of 65.
kurisupisu
Still, there are agressive drivers here that are a danger to all road users
Tokyo-m
Deaths are only a fraction of the damage that cars cause. How about the thousands of injuries? How about all those suffering poor health because of pollution? How about the fact that the majority of the microplastics in our air and water come from car tyres? How about the stress caused by the danger and noise of cars? Cars are a blight on our health and on our planet.