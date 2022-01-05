Record-low 2,626 traffic-related deaths reported in Japan in 2021

The National Police Agency (NPA) said in a report released Tuesday that the number of fatalities from traffic accidents in Japan in 20121 was 2,636.

This is a decrease of 203 deaths from 2020. It’s also the lowest number since 1948, when officials began compiling statistical data.

The NPA attributed the decrease in traffic fatalities to improvements in vehicle safety technology and increased awareness of safe driving after a series of car accidents caused by elderly drivers.

According to the preliminary figures, the number of traffic accidents in 2021 amounted to 305,425, which was a decrease of 3,753 incidents from the previous year. The number of injured people was 361,768, down 7,708 people from 2020.

The report said people aged 65 and over accounted for 57.7% of the total number of fatalities.

Additionally, traffic fatalities have continued to decline for five consecutive years, dropping to less than 20% when at a record high of 16,765 deaths in 1970.

By prefecture, Kanagawa had the highest death toll with 142 cases (an increase of two), taking the top slot for the first time. Osaka was second at 140 (an increase of 16), followed by Tokyo at 133 (a decrease of 22). The prefecture with the lowest number of fatalities was Shimane with 10, down eight from 2020.

© Japan Today