Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mt Kita in Yamanashi Prefecture Photo: WIKIPEDIA
national

Record 3,111 climbers stranded on Japanese mountains in 2017

0 Comments
TOKYO

A record 3,111 people became stranded on Japanese mountains last year amid the continued popularity of mountaineering and a surge in foreign tourists seeking to scale peaks they are unfamiliar with, a police report showed Thursday.

The total was up 182 from the previous year, while those that died or went missing also hit a record, up 35 to 354, the National Police Agency report said. Both figures were the highest since 1961, when the agency began compiling the data.

With the rise in inbound tourism in recent years, the number of foreign climbers stranded grew to 121, a 2.8-fold increase from the 2013 level, it said.

About half of those stranded were aged 60 and over. By age group, those in their 60s accounted for 741, or 23.8 percent of the total, those in their 70s 669, or 21.5 percent, and those in their 50s 455, or 14.6 percent.

By area, Nagano Prefecture saw the largest number of accidents involving climbers stranded at 292, followed by Hokkaido's 236 and Yamanashi Prefecture's 161.

Attributing the increase in the number of alpine accidents to a lack of knowledge, experience and physical strength among many climbers amid the boom in mountaineering, the agency is urging people not to set tight schedules and to always climb with others.

An NPA official said foreign visitors who have become stranded on mountains "tend not to know the Japanese mountains' characteristic of seeing drastic weather changes."

In October, a Malaysian man and a Singaporean woman along with a Japanese couple became stranded on Mt. Asahidake in Hokkaido. They were rescued off the snowy 2,291-meter peak by a helicopter after losing their way down.

Mountaineering has become a popular sport in Japan over the past several years, and the trend is reflected in the growing number of alpine accidents as well. The number of people stranded on mountains has increased 1.7-fold from the level 10 years ago, while the number of those who died or went missing grew 1.4 times over the same period.

Among last year's total, an overwhelming 2,223 people, or 71.5 percent, were mountaineering at the time, while 380 people, or 12.2 percent, were hunting for wild vegetables or mushrooms.

Among foreigners who were stranded, skiing and mountaineering were the two most cited reasons for entering the mountains, followed by sightseeing.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Izu Shaboten Animal Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

After the Quake: Two Years on, Kumamoto Stands Strong

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Kyoto International Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon