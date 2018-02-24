Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Record number of elderly surrendered driver's licenses in 2017: NPA

1 Comment
TOKYO

A record number of elderly drivers aged 75 and over in Japan voluntarily gave up their licenses in 2017, the National Police Agency said Saturday.

The number of drivers totaled 252,677, about 1.5 times the figure in 2016 and the highest since the voluntary return system was introduced in 1998, the agency said, citing preliminary data.

The number of drivers aged 80 or older who gave up their licenses totaled 155,289 in 2017, also up about 1.5 times.

Traffic accidents involving elderly drivers due partly to cognitive impairments have become a serious problem in the country.

Some involved senior drivers mixing up the gas and brake pedals or driving the wrong way on expressways.

In January, a man in his 80s hit two high school girls in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, killing one and seriously injuring the other, after ignoring his family's urgings not to drive.

Behind the sharp increase in the number of senior drivers giving up their licenses was the introduction of a tougher cognitive test last March. Those aged 75 or older are required to take the test when they renew their licenses or are ticketed for certain traffic violations.

According to a survey by the Cabinet Office on elderly drivers last November, 74.3 percent of drivers aged 70 or older said they would consider giving up their licenses when they feel their physical ability is declining.

On the other hand, only 26.3 percent of such drivers said they had thought of returning their licenses when asked to do so by their family or doctors.

Alright folks we are aiming at one day not being afraid of an entitled elderly taking out a family or two while out on the roads. Ganbare, kokumin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

