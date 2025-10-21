 Japan Today
national

Record streak of Chinese vessels sailing near Senkakus ends at 335 days

2 Comments
NAHA

No Chinese coast guard vessels were seen near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday, ending a record 335-day streak of sightings in the area, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Chinese vessels possibly retreated due to unfavorable weather, ending the longest consecutive run of days sailing the waters since Japan placed the islets, which China claims and calls Diaoyu, under state control in 2012.

The uninhabited islets have remained a source of friction between the Asian neighbors.

The Japanese coast guard said Tuesday that two Chinese coast guard vessels left the contiguous zone outside Japan's territorial waters on Sunday, leaving no Chinese vessels in the vicinity.

The previous longest streak was 215 days, between December 2023 and July 2024.

China has been stepping up activities near the islands in recent years, with its vessels spotted for a record 355 days last year.

2 Comments
The moment someone who would bite back elected prime minister, this BS from the XiXiPee stops ?

LOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Takaichi is doing a good job.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

