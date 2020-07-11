Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officers search for missing people at the site of a mudslide in Tsunagi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Recovery efforts continue in southwest Japan after heavy rain

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

Recovery efforts continued Saturday in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu, battered by torrential rain a week ago that caused deadly flooding and landslides, with at least 16 people still missing.

The disaster has left 63 people dead in the region, and more rain is expected in wide areas. Assistance from volunteers has been hampered by the spread of the novel coronavirus, with many municipalities deciding to welcome help only from residents of their own prefectures.

In the past, disaster-affected communities in Japan have attracted volunteers from across the country, especially over the weekend.

"We have to finish clearing away debris as soon as possible," said Tadanobu Umeyama, 79, who heads a team of volunteers in Oita Prefecture.

"We have a manpower shortage," Umeyama added as he cleaned out the mud from a traditional "ryokan" inn in Amagase hot spring resort in Hita with 12 other volunteers.

According to the land ministry, 92 rivers in 10 prefectures have overflowed their banks, and there have been 251 cases of damage from landslides, about one-fifth of which occurred in Kumamoto Prefecture, hit hardest by the rain.

In the village of Kuma in the prefecture, Moriyoshi Yamaguchi, 74, said, "I was making progress on removing trash. But rain continues and I don't know when I can finish."

In Hitoyoshi, also in the prefecture, dozens of trucks full of muddy straw tatami mats and other household items formed a long line before the opening of a temporary collection site for disaster refuse.

"I want to see the number of temporary collection sites increased," said Kosuke Tashiro, 63, who was in the line from 6 a.m.

Many thanks to all of the emergency workers.

That scene looks like it was taken from the Somme.

Much respect first responders.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I am staying in northern Japan afar from Kyushu, yet we had a torrential rain past couple of days. Meteorological agency warned us about floods and landslides which is very unusual here. It is snow that bothers us a lot. It snows one to two meters high in winter. However, I came to know this time snow is better than floods in view of hardships of people in Kyushu. Snow does not cause a situation "inundated above the floor."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

