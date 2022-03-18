Recovery work continues in northeast Japan after quake cuts water supply

People wait in line to receive water in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday.

Recovery efforts continued in northeastern Japan on Friday, two days after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake disrupted local water supply and derailed a bullet train.

The Self-Defense Forces dispatched personnel to provide fresh water in areas in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, part of the region devastated by the killer M9.0 quake and ensuing tsunami 11 years ago on March 11, 2011.

About 34,000 houses in the prefectures remained without water as of 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the health ministry.

In the Semine area of Kurihara, Miyagi, where about 1,500 houses were left without access to water, the SDF set up a water station Friday morning following the arrival of a tank trailer carrying 1 ton of supply.

The SDF also began preparations to provide water at places such as elementary schools and parks in Soma, Fukushima, where most residents were still cut off.

East Japan Railway Co continued efforts to fully resume its shinkansen services. The derailment of a bullet train in Miyagi has forced it to suspend some operations in the northeast.

The massive quake off northeastern Japan at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday left three people dead and more than 180 injured.

The earthquake caused power outages in northeastern and eastern Japan, affecting more than 2.2 million households at one point.

© KYODO