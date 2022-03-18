Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait in line to receive water in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Recovery work continues in northeast Japan after quake cuts water supply

3 Comments
SENDAI

Recovery efforts continued in northeastern Japan on Friday, two days after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake disrupted local water supply and derailed a bullet train.

The Self-Defense Forces dispatched personnel to provide fresh water in areas in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, part of the region devastated by the killer M9.0 quake and ensuing tsunami 11 years ago on March 11, 2011.

About 34,000 houses in the prefectures remained without water as of 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the health ministry.

In the Semine area of Kurihara, Miyagi, where about 1,500 houses were left without access to water, the SDF set up a water station Friday morning following the arrival of a tank trailer carrying 1 ton of supply.

The SDF also began preparations to provide water at places such as elementary schools and parks in Soma, Fukushima, where most residents were still cut off.

East Japan Railway Co continued efforts to fully resume its shinkansen services. The derailment of a bullet train in Miyagi has forced it to suspend some operations in the northeast.

The massive quake off northeastern Japan at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday left three people dead and more than 180 injured.

The earthquake caused power outages in northeastern and eastern Japan, affecting more than 2.2 million households at one point.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

SDF, thank you!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

SDF to the rescue! If there's one thing Japan is very good at, it's in post-disaster repair and relief efforts

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bless the SDF. Astonishing efficiency and speed in every disaster.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog