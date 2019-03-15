Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Another flight delayed after pilot exceeds alcohol limit

TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co said Friday an international flight of a group company was delayed earlier the same day after a breath test showed the co-pilot was over the permissible alcohol limit.

The Air Japan Co co-pilot had consumed more than 10 330-milliliter cans of beer and two glasses of white wine at his home and a bar on Wednesday night, and a bottle of red wine on Thursday morning before the flight scheduled for 12:55 a.m. Friday.

ANA prohibits drinking in the 12 hours prior to a flight. All Nippon Airways and Air Japan are subsidiaries of ANA Holdings Inc.

The co-pilot, in his 40s, was replaced by another pilot, causing a 9-minute delay to the flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport to Hong Kong, according to ANA.

The latest incident comes after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism warned Air Japan to improve its alcohol checks after another co-pilot of the airline was found to be over the permissible limit last month.

The Japanese airline industry has been hit by a series of incidents involving drinking by flight crew, prompting the ministry to urge carriers to review their rules and introduce mandatory alcohol tests for pilots.

"We were not able to prevent a similar incident from occurring and we take it very seriously," ANA said.

Before you start banging on in a negative manner, remember ANA prevented this Dimwit from getting into the cockpit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wait... 10 x 330 ml beers = 3300 ml of beer.

2 glasses of wine (let's say 100 ml, although it could be 150 easy) = 200 ml

PLUS another bottle of wine the next day, so going by Japanese sizes, 720 ml?

The man drank over 4 liters of alcohol!

That's not 'relaxing,' that's a serious, serious problem!

I'm surprised he isn't dead!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

