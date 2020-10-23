Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan had record 610,000 school bullying cases in FY2019

0 Comments
TOKYO

A record 612,496 bullying cases were recognized at schools across Japan in fiscal 2019, up 68,563 from the previous high a year earlier, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

Among the cases, the number of "serious" incidents in which victims sustained severe physical or psychological damage also hit a record 723, up 20 percent from fiscal 2018, it showed.

The survey covered public and private elementary, junior high and high schools, as well as special schools for children with disabilities, with 82.6 percent reporting that they had identified at least one case of bullying in the year through March 2020.

A ministry official attributed the record numbers to recent efforts by teachers to identify and address bullying.

The fiscal 2019 survey found 317 students took their own lives and 10 of them had faced bullying.

At elementary schools, the number of reported bullying cases rose 58,701 from the previous year to 484,545. Those at junior high schools rose 8,820 to 106,524, while 18,352 cases were identified at high schools, up 643.

Bullying cases at special schools for disabled students increased 399 to 3,075.

Of the total, 61.9 percent of cases involved verbal bullying, while attacks on the internet and social media accounted for 2.9 percent.

At high schools, however, online bullying accounted for 18.9 percent.

Violent acts by students at elementary, junior high and high schools also climbed to an all-time high of 78,787, with such cases at elementary schools showing an upward trend.

The annual survey also revealed that the number of elementary and junior high school students who did not go to school for 30 days or longer due to reasons other than illnesses and financial difficulties rose to a record 181,272, up 16,744 from the previous year.

Of those compulsory school students, 55.6 percent were absent from school for 90 days or more, according to the survey.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog