Nonprescription drug abuse highest among teens: Japan gov't study

An estimated 650,000 people in Japan abused nonprescription drugs for purposes such as getting high in the past year, with the highest rate of use among teenagers, the first nationwide research by the health ministry shows.

The study, released amid growing concerns over drug overdoses, especially among young people, found that 0.75 percent of the population between 15 and 64, equivalent to 650,000 people, used over-the-counter drugs, including cough suppressants and painkillers, for unintended purposes.

By age bracket, the highest rate of abusive use was predicted among those aged 15 to 19 at 1.46 percent, representing around 85,000 people. This was followed by 1.24 percent, or approximately 308,000 people, among those in their 50s and 0.69 percent, or roughly 101,000 people, among those in their 30s.

Takuya Shimane, a researcher at the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, who led the study conducted by a health ministry research group, said the outcome helps grasp the "overall picture" of the issue for the first time, noting that it strongly suggests that abusive use is "centered on teenagers."

The findings suggest the need to review the country's drug-sale system and to provide support to those who misuse the medicine.

Overdosing can cause acute intoxication symptoms, such as disturbed consciousness and confusion, which may be life-threatening.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is moving to ban those under 20 from buying large amounts of OTC drugs that contain addictive ingredients. Based on a proposal compiled by a panel in January, the ministry is set to amend the relevant law.

In addition to taking measures to prevent bulk purchases of OTC drugs, more efforts are needed to teach junior and senior high school students about the risks of overdose, Shimane said.

As excessive use is also prevalent among those in their 50s, the research group said it needs to further analyze the characteristics of this age group.

The research group estimated these figures based on the results of a periodic study on drug abuse conducted between October and December. Questionnaires were mailed to 5,000 people, and 3,026 valid responses were received.

For the first time, the questionnaire asked respondents if they had used nonprescription drugs beyond the correct dosage to alter their mood.

When asked in a multiple-response question where they had obtained the drugs they abused, 36.0 percent of respondents said at stores such as drugstores or pharmacies, with 16.0 percent saying they were found in the home, while 4.0 percent got them online. For over half of the respondents, the source was unknown.

