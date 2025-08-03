 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World Cosplay Summit
Representatives from the United States rejoice after winning the championship at the World Cosplay Summit 2025 at Aichi Arts Center in Nagoya on Sunday. Image: Kyodo
national

U.S. team wins World Cosplay Summit championship in Japan

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A team representing the United States clad in popular game characters won the championship of the World Cosplay Summit 2025 in central Japan's Nagoya on Sunday.

"I have no words. We've been working for this for so many years, so many hours...You keep working and dreams can come true," said a U.S. team member dressed as a character from "Fire Emblem Engage" after bagging the first prize at the city's Aichi Arts Center.

The event wrapped up the three-day festival that gathered cosplayers from 41 countries and regions.

The representatives, in pairs, were judged for the level of precision in the costumes and for their stage performance within a given time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, during which they recreated scenes from anime or games by using props.

The event, held for the 23rd time, kicked off on Friday with a parade by costume role players, or "cosplayers" on a red carpet, dressed as characters from Studio Ghibli's animation movie "Howl's Moving Castle" and animation series "Neon Genesis Evangelion."

On the second day, the delegates and cosplayers from the public marched around the Osu shopping street in Nagoya, around where the inaugural event was held in 2003.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo