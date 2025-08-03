U.S. team wins World Cosplay Summit championship in Japan

Representatives from the United States rejoice after winning the championship at the World Cosplay Summit 2025 at Aichi Arts Center in Nagoya on Sunday.

A team representing the United States clad in popular game characters won the championship of the World Cosplay Summit 2025 in central Japan's Nagoya on Sunday.

"I have no words. We've been working for this for so many years, so many hours...You keep working and dreams can come true," said a U.S. team member dressed as a character from "Fire Emblem Engage" after bagging the first prize at the city's Aichi Arts Center.

The event wrapped up the three-day festival that gathered cosplayers from 41 countries and regions.

The representatives, in pairs, were judged for the level of precision in the costumes and for their stage performance within a given time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, during which they recreated scenes from anime or games by using props.

The event, held for the 23rd time, kicked off on Friday with a parade by costume role players, or "cosplayers" on a red carpet, dressed as characters from Studio Ghibli's animation movie "Howl's Moving Castle" and animation series "Neon Genesis Evangelion."

On the second day, the delegates and cosplayers from the public marched around the Osu shopping street in Nagoya, around where the inaugural event was held in 2003.

