Missing man's body retrieved from Yonaguni island cave

Police said Wednesday they retrieved a body of a man who went missing in a cave tour on the southern island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.

The police confirmed the identity of the body as that of Hideyasu Ito, 41, who lost contact with his wife and their guide on Tuesday while participating in the popular tourist activity on Japan's westernmost island. The couple came from Nagoya.

An emergency call was made on Tuesday evening, reporting that three people had not returned from the cave tour. The 28-year-old tour guide and the man's 52-year-old wife escaped from the cave by themselves unharmed in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police spotted from a distance a person in the cave at around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, but they were unable to approach him due to surging water. He was evacuated from the cave around 4:40 p.m. and was later confirmed dead.

The tour guide told police that he, the man and his wife became separated from each other due to a sudden rise of water level in the cave after starting the tour Tuesday morning.

The tour guide and the woman were able to find each other after the water level fell.

The tour, conducted in the island's southeastern Arakawabana region, was supposed to last for approximately two and a half hours.

According to the tour operator ActPro Co., when the three did not return at their scheduled time, a staff member went to the cave to search for them but was not able to enter inside due to the high water.

ActPro opened an office in Yonaguni last year and began its tour business in November, with one of its featured offerings being the cave exploration tour conducted by a licensed guide.

Yonaguni Island is located closer to Taiwan, at a distance of around 110 kilometers, than it is to the prefecture's main island of Okinawa, 510 km away.

