Refugee applicants to Japan surge in 2023; may reach record high

The number of refugee applicants to Japan is surging this year, increasing the chances of applications hitting a record level last seen in 2017, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.
The current record high is 19,629 applicants, according to government data. The figure topped 11,000 from January through September this year, partly due to Japan's complete lifting of its COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions in April, the sources said.
This year's upswing is also partly due to the occurrence of a series of conflicts across the world, including in Africa, the sources said.
The number of people seeking asylum in Japan increased after 2010, when the government permitted them to work six months after submitting applications for refugee status.
But the figure fell in 2018 after the Immigration Services Agency tightened measures that year to clamp down on people abusing the system, including refusing residency to repeat applicants.
Applicant numbers further decreased to the two and three thousands after the border restrictions were implemented from 2020.
The sources said that since Japan ended its COVID-19 border controls, people have been able to travel from their home countries to seek refuge.
Additionally, many already in Japan decided to apply for refugee status due to conflict or the political situation in their home countries deteriorating, according to the sources.
The surge in the number of people applying for refugee status is affecting the government's ability to provide public assistance to support applicants' daily lives.
There is also concern that the increase will prolong the screening period for applicants, which on average takes around 33 months. The process for those who have appealed their cases takes about four years on average.
Last year, Japan awarded a record 202 people refugee status and had a 2 percent refugee application approval rate.
This year, the country has granted more people refugee status than usual. In July, 114 Afghans who were local employees of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, as well as their family members, were recognized as refugees.
Between 2001 and 2020, Japan approved an average of less than 1 percent of applications, significantly lower than many other countries.© KYODO
Yrral
They could not give free lodging and boarding to stay in Japan
Yubaru
Gimmie a break with the vocabulary here. "Surging"? What is even more mysterious is why anyone would even WANT to be a refugee in Japan in the first place.
Japan is hardly the most welcoming country in the world.
Japantime
As the safest country in the world, it is great to see Japan accepting a record number of refugees. Many people from conflict zones seek peace.
Roy
I am inclined to believe that noone threatening them with death ranks pretty high on their list of reasons to come here. But that's just a guess.
virusrex
When that record is only 202 people for the whole year, "great" is not exactly the word that comes to mind, specially compared with how many people are accepted in other peaceful countries.
Kotaro88
Hey Japan, DO NOT repeat the mistakes of the Western countries. 'Multiculturalism' and 'diversity' are a failure. Western countries are paying the price for it
Close your border. Only bring in highly skilled immigrant
Uchujin
This is what is wrong with the world today, what a stupid idea.
Strangerland
Nah, Canada is extremely multicultural, and is always rated in the top counties in the world for everything.
They also bring in many refugees and offer free heath care. It really is a model for the planet.
finally rich
Understandable someone East/Southeast asia/Micronesia etc. seeking refuge in Japan.
Same for syrians seeking refuge in Turkey, or africans fleeing to Uganda, the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa.
If you pay thousands of $$ to cross multiple peaceful countries by land/air to get to your 'destination' you're not a refugee.
Coulda been
Kotara88 @8.44am
What a humanitarian attitude you have.
Roy
You seem to be under the impression that "refugee" implies poverty, resourcelessness, and without any preexisting connection to their destination country.
Eastman
UA men send back to Avdievka.
directly from airport.
Zaphod
JapantimeToday 08:21 am JST
Is it really? Look European cities to see where this train is heading.
You can not solve the conflicts in conflict zones by importing them here. All you do is import the conflict with them. Look at the street battles between Turks and Kurds in German cities or the massive crowds of Hamas supporters shouting death to Israel in NY. Is that what you want for Japan?
Roy
What exactly should we look at?
I'm not entirely sure what you think (or what you believe when other people tell you) is happening in German cities. But they are not battlefields.
Zaphod
Roy
Depends if you decide to look away or pay attention.
Zaphod
finally rich
True. Another aspect that usually is blanked out by the media is that in a genuine refugee situation, everybody flees, especially the elderly, children, women, etc. Now look the pictures from e.g. Lampedusa.... all young, healthy men. So what are we supposed to think? That they all "fled" and left behind the vulnerable?
Roy
No, it depends on whether there is actually something to look at. There are no "street battles between Turks and Kurds in Germany" -- whoever, for which purpose, told you that bullhockey.
But I see you are regurgitating all the usual right-wing anti-immigration talking points. It seems you bought into it wholesale.
finally rich
It's just a weekly occurence somewhere in Europe (fresh footage whenever you check your X feed) but the japanese remember well their little pockets of fire.
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm38803754
smithinjapan
That's all fine and good but unless acceptance also meets a record high it has no meaning. Have they even accepted ONE refugee this year (on refugee status as opposed to "special status")?
Paustovsky
10 young energetic immigrants or one overweight, ageing conservative ? Economically and socially speaking, it's a no-brainer.
MiuraAnjin
Should we all start packing then?
kohakuebisu
The vast majority of job vacancies in Japan are not for highly skilled people. They are jobs locals do not want to do due to 3K conditions and low pay.
Try telling the owner of the dried squid packing factory that he can't have immigrant labour. Or ordinary people that their dried squid snacks are going to cost 150 yen more to pay for local labour.
Zaphod
kohakuebisu
So pay what the market demands, and if that does not work, change business. It is called efficient allocation of ressources, aka free market. Bringing in cheap foreign labour to undercut the local population creates more problems than it solves in the long term. That should be obvious..... sadly, politicians tend to only think short term.
Zaphod
finally rich
Wow, that is Japan. You can multiply that by 100 if you talk about Berlin, Cologne, etc. But wait, Roy will tell you that this does not happen in Japan, and you are only "regurgitating all the usual right-wing anti-immigration talking points"....
William_Blake
This is fearmongering and xenophobia. It's also profiling and verging on racism to assume that a certain ethnic group or nationality is prone to aggressive behaviour among themselves.
You are speculating on what might happen. It might also not happen like it has not happened in many nations.
You are also discounting the fact that the vast majority of these refugees are peace-loving average folks who want to live a safe and happy life.
You would want a break to safety with your kids if you were in one of these nations, wouldn't you?
Where's the humanity?!
Roy
A video from eight years ago, showing Turks and Kurds clashing in front of the Turkish embassy because of the elections in Turkey. That's what you are presenting as "evidence" for an "imported conflict zone"?
Again, whoever feeds you that bullhockey. "Multiplied by 100", pish!
When did I ever say that? I said it does not happen in Germany anywhere near at the scale as you are fearmongering.
Well, if the shoe fits.
kurisupisu
@ Roy
Dont know where you live Roy but you sure aren’t up to date on the news!
Roy
I live in Japan.
Oh, so you read and listen to German news, too? Why don't you give some concrete examples of the excessive migrant violence there, instead of the usual wobbly unspecified "superlots of turboviolence, Germany is burning"?
njca4
I don't know how many we accepted here recently but I remember 1 year a while back, it was 11 or something like that.
So based on that number, it could be 'surging' but still be quite a small number.
Momi Yama
a" highly skilled immigrant" is still an immigrant. Something tells me you'd find something they were doing wrong too, probably gomi separation or chopstick misdemeanors, something important like that.