Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Regulator to ban TEPCO from restarting troubled nuclear plant in Niigata

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's nuclear regulatory body decided Wednesday to effectively ban Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc from restarting a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast after the complex was found to have serious safety flaws.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority decided at its meeting to ban TEPCO from transporting nuclear fuel to the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture or loading it into the reactors. A final decision will be made after the operator is given an opportunity to provide an explanation.

The punitive measure will be effective until TEPCO's response to the incident is "in a situation where self-sustained improvement is expected," according to the regulator.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was found to have been vulnerable to unauthorized entry in 15 locations in March last year when its intruder detection systems and backup system were defective, TEPCO and the regulator said earlier this month.

The regulator provisionally rated the breach at the plant to be at the worst level in terms in safety and severity, marking the first time it has given such an assessment.

Facing huge compensation payments and other costs stemming from the 2011 crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant it operates, TEPCO had been keen to resume operation of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa to reduce its dependence on costly fossil fuel imports for non-nuclear thermal power generation.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo