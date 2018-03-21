Regulator to increase staff to respond to Fukushima nuclear lawsuits

Japan's nuclear regulator will increase its staff from this spring to deal with nuclear lawsuits filed against the state following the Fukushima crisis, hiring a prosecutor as well, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority will increase the number of staff at an office in charge of litigation to 22 in the fiscal year starting April from 17 the previous year and five in fiscal 2012, when the body was launched, the source said.

The secretariat said it is handling a total of 45 lawsuits as of March 1, of which 29 are suits filed by over 10,000 plaintiffs nationwide, including evacuees and victims of the Fukushima accident who are seeking damages from the state for causing the disaster.

Among the 29 lawsuits, four of the five district courts that have handed down rulings ordered the state to pay damages to the plaintiffs by rejecting the state's claim that the accident "could not be foreseen."

An official of the authority said it hopes court proceedings will speed up by hiring a prosecutor, "an expert on administrative cases who can exercise leadership" in dealing with the lawsuits. The prosecutor is expected to head the litigation office.

But a lawyer representing the plaintiffs has criticized the move, saying that the state should not insist on fighting lawsuits.

Izutaro Managi, a member of a lawyers' group representing some 3,800 evacuees and accident victims in a lawsuit seeking damages from the state and the operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, said, "The aim of the authority's secretariat is to strengthen the state's claim that it is not liable for causing the accident and to win lawsuits."

"The state should rather reflect on the accident and accept its responsibility," he said.

In addition to lawsuits related to the Fukushima evacuees and victims, the secretariat is also handling 16 lawsuits including those filed by residents seeking a halt of operation of nuclear reactors or construction of nuclear plants.

New lawsuits could also be filed in the future as more nuclear power plants clear safety assessments by the authority to resume operations. Currently, 14 reactors at seven nuclear power plants have passed the screenings under stricter regulations imposed after the Fukushima crisis, triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

© KYODO