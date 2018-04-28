Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Relatives of victims of fatal 2012 bus crash gather at site in Gunma

GUNMA

About 30 relatives of victims of a fatal bus crash in April 2012 on Sunday placed flowers and offered prayers at the site of the accident in Gunma Prefecture.

The accident occurred early in the morning on April 29, 2012, when an overnight tour bus hit a roadside wall on the Kanetsu Expressway in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, killing seven passengers and injuring 38 others. The bus was on its way from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, to Tokyo DisneyLand in Chiba Prefecture.

The bus driver was later arrested and convicted of reckless driving resulting in death in 2014. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

After the accident, he was diagnosed as suffering from sleep apnea syndrome, and admitted that he felt drowsy just before the accident.

Following the accident, the transport ministry introduced new regulations, limiting the nighttime travel distance of a tour bus driver to 400 kilometers per day to ensure safety. Prior to the Gunma crash, the upper limit on daily travel distance for a driver is set at 670 km.

The guidelines now require tour bus operators to replace drivers after they have taken the wheel for 400 km including between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers should be also replaced after driving for 10 hours, including breaks.

Drivers will be exceptionally allowed to drive for 500 km if they have breaks of more than 20 minutes every two hours and intervals of more than 11 hours between jobs.

