Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Relatives of victims of fatal 2012 bus crash offer prayers at site in Gunma

0 Comments
GUNMA

About 20 relatives of victims of a fatal bus crash in April 2012 on Monday placed flowers and offered prayers at the site of the accident in Gunma Prefecture.

The accident occurred early in the morning on April 29, 2012, when an overnight tour bus hit a roadside wall on the Kanetsu Expressway in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, killing seven passengers and injuring 38 others. The bus was on its way from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, to Tokyo DisneyLand in Chiba Prefecture.

The bus driver was later arrested and convicted of reckless driving resulting in death in 2014. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

After the accident, he was diagnosed as suffering from sleep apnea syndrome, and admitted that he felt drowsy just before the accident.

Following the accident, the transport ministry introduced new regulations, limiting the nighttime travel distance of a tour bus driver to 400 kilometers per day to ensure safety. Prior to the Gunma crash, the upper limit on daily travel distance for a driver is set at 670 km.

The guidelines now require tour bus operators to replace drivers after they have taken the wheel for 400 km including between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers should be also replaced after driving for 10 hours, including breaks.

Drivers are allowed to drive for 500 km if they have breaks of more than 20 minutes every two hours and intervals of more than 11 hours between jobs.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo