national

Relatives seek help as French woman remains missing in Japan

TOKYO

Relatives of a French woman who went missing in eastern Japan late last month made renewed calls Thursday for help to find her, as more than 10 days have passed without clues since the epileptic tourist disappeared.

"If anyone who has visited #Nikko #Japan on 29th July recognize #TiphaineVeron, please #HelpUs: make a call to Nikko Police Station or send us a message. We are seeking for #witnesses who have seen her over there," a cousin of Tiphaine Veron, 36, wrote on Twitter. The cousin, Emmanuelle, asks to be contacted with any information on Twitter @Ifemma.

Veron, from Poitiers in western France, was last seen on the morning of July 29 when she left her lodging house in the city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, a popular tourist site north of Tokyo, according to police. She was carrying a shoulder bag when she set out on foot.

Her suitcase and passport were left at the inn where she was staying alone, and the manager called police the following day after she failed to return.

Emmanuelle describes Veron as having light brown hair and green eyes. Because of her epilepsy, every minute counts, the relatives say.

Veron's sister also posted on Twitter on Tuesday a photo of a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron written by their mother asking for assistance to find Veron.

The letter said the Japanese police are making efforts but not all means have been used to search for Veron in rivers and woods.

Laurent Pic, the French ambassador to Japan, also directly asked a senior official of the Tochigi Prefectural Police on Tuesday to speed up and strengthen efforts to find Veron, to expand the scope of search areas and to take all necessary measures to find her, according to the embassy.

