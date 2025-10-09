 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The town of Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, is seen on March 17, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a tsunami. Image: REUTERS file
national

Remains identified as 6-year-old girl missing in 2011 tsunami

0 Comments
SENDAI

Human remains found in a coastal town in Japan's northeast in 2023 have been identified as those of a 6-year-old girl who went missing in the region's Iwate Prefecture in the massive earthquake-triggered tsunami of March 2011, police said Thursday.

The family of the girl, Natsuse Yamane, issued a statement on the latest development that came 14 years after the tsunami, saying, "We had long given up (on finding her remains), so when we were notified, it took us by surprise. We are very grateful."

According to the police, the girl's home in the coastal town of Yamada was struck by the tsunami. A jaw fragment was found in Minamisanriku, a town about 100 kilometers to the south in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture, in February 2023 during a construction company's work to clean local beaches and sidewalks.

The police identified the jaw as the girl's through DNA testing and an analysis of protein on a tooth with the help of Tohoku University, they said, adding that the remains will be returned to her family soon.

The Miyagi police last identified the remains of a 3/11 victim in March 2021. The unidentified remains of six other people are in the custody of authorities in the prefecture.

On March 11, 2011, a magnitude-9.0 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, triggering a massive tsunami and a nuclear crisis. As of early this year, 15,900 people had died across the country as a result of the disaster, according to the National Police Agency, while more than 2,500 people remain missing.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog