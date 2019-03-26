Remains of 2 people found in car destroyed by fire in Aichi

The remains of two people were found inside a car that was destroyed by fire at a port in Mihama, Aichi Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police, a passerby spotted the car ablaze in a parking lot at around 8:35 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Police said the the remains of two people, whose gender could not be ascertained, were found inside the vehicle.

Police said they are trying to trace the vehicle’s owner and determine the cause of the fire. A person who was near the parking lot said he heard what sounded like an explosion just before the car burst into flames.

