national

Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning, in what they believe may have been a joint suicide.

According to police, a local resident called 110 at around 1 a.m. and said a car was on fire in the parking lot of Kannonzaki Park, Kyodo News reported. Police and firefighters rushed ti the scene and it took about 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the car was completely destroyed by the fire and the remains of three people, whose gender could not be determined, were found inside the vehicle. Police said it appeared they were one adult male and two children.

