Remains of 925 unknown Japanese war dead added to national cemetery

A memorial service was held Monday at the national cemetery in Tokyo, where the remains of 925 unknown Japanese who died during World War II were added this year, bringing the total to 370,069.

The newly placed remains at Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward include those collected from Russia and Papua New Guinea by the Japanese government.

"We continue our best efforts to bring the remains of those fallen in the war and left in various locations back home as soon as possible," said Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takumi Nemoto at the ceremony hosted by the government.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, and people who lost family members during the war attended the service.

"My father's remains have yet to return. I hope the government will speed up its collection work," said Kazuo Yabe, a 79-year-old resident of Saitama near Tokyo, who lost his father on Attu, the Aleutian Islands. Attu is now uninhabited and located in the U.S. state of Alaska.

Since fiscal 2003, the welfare ministry has been conducting DNA analysis on some of the remains of war dead collected overseas, but only 1,149 of them have been identified so far.

A total of 369,166 remains were housed at the national cemetery as of May 28 last year, when an annual memorial service was held, but 22 sets of them were later identified and returned to their families, according to the government.

The national cemetery was established by the government in 1959 and the remains enshrined there include not only those of servicemen and military support personnel but also civilians who died overseas during the war.

