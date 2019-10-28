Removal of typhoon-downed poles begins more than 1 month after collapse

Work began Monday to remove large golf driving range netting poles that toppled onto adjacent houses in eastern Japan more than a month ago when a powerful typhoon swept through the area.

Approximately 13 poles that are each 30 to 40 meters tall and from which netting was suspended around Ichihara Golf Garden in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, fell and smashed into a dozen homes on Sept 9, leaving a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

The dismantling process will be conducted by a demolition company based in Edogawa, Tokyo, through mid-December.

At a briefing held on Oct 10 by the company and the golf driving range operator for residents affected by the incident, the facility operator apologized to the residents but did not deal with the issue of potential compensation.

"I could hardly wait for today," said Takahiro Matsuyama, 55, whose house suffered damage. "As much as I want to return to normal life soon, I hope no one gets hurt in the removal process."

© KYODO