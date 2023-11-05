Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ren (蓮), Himari (陽葵) most popular baby names in Japan in 2023: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ren for boys and Himari for girls were Japan's most popular first names given to boys and girls, according to a survey by education service provider Benesse Holdings.

Benesse conducted the survey between January 1 and September 27 this year in which it ranked the kanji characters most commonly used in naming a total of 280,000 babies born to its customers.

The character for Ren (蓮) means lotus, while Himari (陽葵) means sun. Himari was the most popular name for girls for the 8th consecutive year. Ren was ranked 5th in 2022.

The second most popular name for boys was Ao (ranked No. 1 in 2022), followed by Haruto, Minato and Aoi. For girls, Himari was followed by Rin, Sui, Tsumugi and Yuina.

