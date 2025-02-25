Renowned art museum in Kanazawa to temporarily close for repairs

A renowned art museum in Kanazawa will be temporarily closed from around May 2027 for repairs due to aging facilities as well damage sustained in the 2024 New Year's Day earthquake that rattled central Japan, the city government said Tuesday.

The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa is expected to reopen after March 2028. The museum, noted for photogenic spots such as "The Swimming Pool" exhibition area, has been popular with tourists visiting the historical city in Ishikawa Prefecture since its opening in 2004.

The city said equipment and facilities including air conditioning must be renovated, while the glass ceiling of an exhibition area damaged in the deadly temblor needs to be fixed.

The city plans to complete its repair plan by March 2026.

The museum has been one of the notable tourist spots in Kanazawa, along with Kanazawa Castle and Kenrokuen, one of Japan's most famous gardens.

The museum won a Golden Lion award at the ninth Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition in 2004, and its architects won the 2010 Pritzker Prize, dubbed the Nobel prize of architecture.

The museum received over 1.5 million visitors within the first 18 months after its opening, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

© KYODO