Renowned bridal fashion designer Yumi Katsura dies at 94

Yumi Katsura poses with two bridal gowns at the flagship store of her brand in Nogizaka, Tokyo, in April 2018.

World-renowned bridal fashion designer Yumi Katsura has died in Tokyo at the age of 94.

Katsura, whose real name was Yumi Yuki, died on April 26, Japanese media reported Tuesday. Recently she had been in a wheelchair and attended her last fashion show in March.

Katsura was born in Tokyo in 1930, and after graduating from university, she went to France, where she studied design and couture techniques.

In 1964, she began working as Japan's first Western-style bridal fashion designer, and her creations with their distinct rose motifs became famous all over the world.

In recognition of her achievements, in 1999 she became the first Asian person to become a full member of the National Chamber for Italian Fashion, and since 2003 she has participated in the Paris Haute Couture collection every year.

Japanese media reported no funeral will be held at her request but a fashion show to commemorate her life will be held at a later date.

See Japan Today’s exclusive interview with Katsura in 2018 here.

