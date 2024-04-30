 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yumi Katsura poses with two bridal gowns at the flagship store of her brand in Nogizaka, Tokyo, in April 2018. Image: David Jaskiewicz
national

Renowned bridal fashion designer Yumi Katsura dies at 94

0 Comments
TOKYO

World-renowned bridal fashion designer Yumi Katsura has died in Tokyo at the age of 94.

Katsura, whose real name was Yumi Yuki, died on April 26, Japanese media reported Tuesday. Recently she had been in a wheelchair and attended her last fashion show in March.

Katsura was born in Tokyo in 1930, and after graduating from university, she went to France, where she studied design and couture techniques.

In 1964, she began working as Japan's first Western-style bridal fashion designer, and her creations with their distinct rose motifs became famous all over the world.

In recognition of her achievements, in 1999 she became the first Asian person to become a full member of the National Chamber for Italian Fashion, and since 2003 she has participated in the Paris Haute Couture collection every year.

Japanese media reported no funeral will be held at her request but a fashion show to commemorate her life will be held at a later date.

See Japan Today’s exclusive interview with Katsura in 2018 here.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog