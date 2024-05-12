 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

Reports of snake on Yamanote line train cause commotion in Tokyo

TOKYO

A train on a busy Tokyo line was temporarily stopped Sunday evening after a passenger reported seeing what appeared to be a snake on board.

The counter-clockwise service on the JR Yamanote Line, which loops around the capital, was brought to a halt at Komagome Station after a passenger who got off at Shibuya Station reported spotting "a small animal like a snake" to staff.

A search was conducted for around 15 minutes, but no such animal was found. The service resumed at around 6 p.m., about an hour after the report was made.

Another passenger said they saw a small animal "escape into the heater under the seats," the line's operator East Japan Railway Co said.

Around 2,700 people had their journeys affected as a result of the case. No injuries were confirmed in relation to it.

