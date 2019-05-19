Rescuers help climbers after heavy rain hits Yakushima Island

Rescuers on Sunday helped climbers to descend a mountain on Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan after at least 266 people were stranded following heavy rain.

On Saturday in the late afternoon, torrential rain of around 120 millimeters per hour hit the island, flooding roads and causing some landslides.

Several of the climbers complained of feeling unwell, but the rest are believed to be fine, according to local officials.

The island, known for its famous Jomon cedar tree and the 1,936-meter Mt Miyanoura, is designated as a world natural heritage site by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

