Rescuers spot wreckage possibly from helicopter that went missing near volcano

TOKYO

Rescuers spotted wreckage believed to be from a sightseeing helicopter carrying three people that went missing near one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, authorities said Wednesday.

The helicopter lost contact during what should have been a scenic 10-minute flight over Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture on Monday, according to a flight operator and local authorities.

Local police said wreckage, possibly of the missing helicopter, was spotted inside the crater of Nakadake, one of Mount Aso’s five peaks, on Tuesday. However, strong winds and volcanic gases hampered the rescue operation, fire department officials said.

Takumi Morioka, head of the helicopter tour operator Takumi Enterprise, said during a news conference Wednesday that the pilot and the two passengers were unaccounted for and that he hoped they survived.

Last year, a helicopter operated by the company made an emergency landing while flying over the same volcano, injuring three people on board, according to a press release published at the time.

Volcano viewing helicopter tours around Mount Aso, which last erupted in October 2021, are among popular tourist attractions in the Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan.

