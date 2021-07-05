Rescuers struggle to locate dozens in mudslide-hit town; 4 confirmed dead

Rescuers were holding out hope of finding at least 64 people buried under the mud and wreckage of a holiday town that was hit by a devastating landslide, with teams set to resume the desperate search for survivors Tuesday.
Soldiers and emergency workers used hand-held poles and mechanical diggers to sift through the muddy debris, two days after a torrent of earth slammed down a mountainside and through part of the hot-spring resort of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture.
Rescue operations were suspended in the evening and will resume early Tuesday, city officials said.
Four people have been confirmed dead, although officials are struggling to pinpoint the whereabouts of dozens as they scour the wreckage of 130 homes and other buildings that were destroyed.
Pylons were toppled, vehicles buried and buildings tipped from their foundations in the disaster, with aerial footage from the mountaintop showing a stark brown wedge gouged out of the green hillside.
"As of today, at least 64 people are still unaccounted for," the city's disaster-management spokesman Yuta Hara told AFP after the city released their names in a bid to gather information about their status.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the focus was still on finding survivors, with hundreds of rescue workers "doing their best to rescue as many people as possible, as soon as possible".
The Saturday landslide descended in several violent waves during Japan's annual rainy season, following days of intense downpours in and around Atami.
Survivors at a nearby evacuation centre told AFP on Sunday of their panic when the landslide began.
"When I opened the door, everyone was rushing into the street and a policeman came up to me and said: 'What are you doing here, you have to hurry, everyone is evacuating!'" resident Kazuyo Yamada said.
"So I went out in the rain in a hurry, without changing, with just a bag."
Kyodo News said city officials had identified one of the dead as 82-year-old Chiyose Suzuki.
Her eldest son Hitoshi, 56, told Kyodo that he regretted not bringing his mother -- who could not walk well -- with him when police told them to evacuate.
"I should have gone back and taken her out of there myself" instead of leaving her behind, he was quoted as saying. Suzuki was taken to hospital by rescuers but died there.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "saddened" by the reports of the destruction and sent his "deep condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Japan," according to a statement from his spokesman.
Authorities were examining whether some 54,000 cubic meters of soil left on the mountain by a real estate company in 2007 had contributed to the disaster, according to Kyodo.
Rescuers on Monday took advantage of a break in the rain to continue their search, wading through streams of murky water and moving blocks of timber and other debris out of the way.
Non-compulsory evacuation orders have been issued to more than 35,700 people across Japan, mostly in the Shizuoka region, including Atami, which is around 90 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.
The weather agency forecast heavy rain in the wider region, warning that more landslides could occur.
Atami reportedly recorded more rainfall in 48 hours than it usually does for the whole of July, and survivors told local media they had never experienced such strong rain in their lives.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying Japan's rainy season because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
In 2018, more than 200 people died as devastating floods inundated western Japan, and last year dozens were killed as the coronavirus pandemic complicated relief efforts.© 2021 AFP
obladi
Even though the chances of survival are thin at this point, I hope the rescue workers can keep up their efforts.
vanityofvanities
The real estate company said soils left there had nothing to do with the mudslide since they had heavy rainfalls often in the past but the mudslide did not happen. They also said they reported leaving the soils there to the local government and received their permission.
Mark
A hell of a task, it's going to take along time to locate the missing people, can't use machinery as it will damage the bodies, heartbreaking.
zichi
Very difficult event for all those involved. Sadness and stress. People want to volunteer but only prefecture people are being accepted because of covid.
bass4funk
Deepest respect to the rescue workers. Can you imagine the daunting task of sifting through all that mud and debris? It just seems impossible, but time is of the essence, with each passing minute not being able to find anyone alive the survival rate goes down. I wish them all in the best in finding people, but looking at the carnage, I find it highly doubtful.
vanityofvanities
NHK reported that the amount of soils in the mudslide is extremely large. It is sure the soils left there contributed to a large scale mudslide.
Matej
respect to guys risking their own lives to save others.thumbs up-real heroes !
HanoiHilton
I just can't help and compare the attitude of the rescue workers in Japan and the US. In the US, the workers in Miami have already given up. They didn't want to look for any more victims because they were afraid of the rain and are working in a city . In Japan, the rescue workers are fighting the rain and the mountain terrain and have not given up. Given the above. What conclusion can you draw about the respective rescue workers and the countries they represent?
Fighto!
Seriously? I dont think this is the time to be boasting/attacking other nations. A tragedy is a tragedy anywhere. I remember the footage of dozens of rescue workers heading up the twin towers 20 years ago to certain death. Rescue workers everywhere are brave and do a job the rest of us cannot.
I hope they can locate as many bodies as possible to comfort the bereaved families.
RIP to the many dozens of victims.
Kiwikid
I was involved with the 2011 Christchurch earthquake up as a member of the NZDF. I was caught in the 2018 West Japan disaster with the house behind mine being completely washed away, roads impassable for 3 days and no water for almost 2 weeks.
I have full respect for the rescuers, it's a heart breaking job. For the people displaced I hope they can keep keeping on.
The warning systems Japan has in place are world leading. Their meteorological data is second to none. But, I feel they too often pull the trigger too early leading to complacency. It happened in 2018; everyone ignored the warnings and evacuation orders. They happen at least once a month this time of year it's only natural to ignore them.
I hope more money is spent on infrastructure (real drainage not just a blocked gutter on the high side of the road that goes nowhere) and more importance put on geotech surveys and reports.
rainyday
This is stupid and just plain dishonest. Rescue workers in Miami have been working around the clock in extremely dangerous conditions for two weeks trying to find victims. They've earned my respect, just like those working in Atami have (and I say this as someone with experience working in disaster relief operations when I was a soldier many years ago).
Lamilly
We have to re-adjust where we build our homes. Not near rivers, seas, at the bottom of mountains.... Nature has its own agenda and will continue to do so
rainyday
True but that is very hard in a country like Japan where pretty much the whole country is near either a river, sea or mountain.
kohakuebisu
It looks like this was human caused by dumping lots of excavated soil into a natural valley. The soil acted as a dam which held for years, but was breached by historic rainfall over the past few days. Since it was a dam, when it went, it went big and released a violent torrent of mud and water. The vast majority of homes below the slope were unaffected, and only those in a narrow strip in the path of the torrent got hit. So living "at the bottom of mountains" is not the issue. The victims were those unfortunate enough to be in the path of this artificially dumped soil. You can see drone footage of the area here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzaI4i5ue9Y
To me, the megasolar looks far enough away and like it drains into other valleys. The dumping of soil predates the megasolar and was done for real estate development.