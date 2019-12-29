Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Researchers use sea turtles to predict ocean temperature change

0 Comments
TOKYO

While measuring sea temperatures and predicting changes is key to long-term weather forecasts, a group of researchers have come up with an unusual way to improve the accuracy of prediction -- attaching monitoring devices to sea turtles.

The researchers released five sea turtles in Indonesia, each with a device on its back, to collect data in the Arafura Sea for three months, and predicted the sea temperature would be 0.4 C higher than usual three months later.

The prediction was almost identical to the actual temperature change observed by a satellite, according to the researchers, including Katsufumi Sato, a professor of marine biology at the University of Tokyo, and Takeshi Doi from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.

"All five turtles migrated to the Arafura Sea located between northern Australia and New Guinea Island. They also stayed there for about 3 months until transmission ceased," the researchers said in a recently released research article.

"We successfully obtained more than 1,000 depth-temperature profile measurements from June to October 2017 during the sea turtles' dives," they said in the article.

Ocean temperature measurements have been undertaken by satellites as well as devices that can submerge up to 2,000 meters, among other equipment.

But conventional methods often lack accuracy when it comes to predicting temperature changes because underwater devices cannot be used in shallow waters.

The team added the use of sea turtles to conventional methods to predict temperatures in the Arafura Sea.

Without using data obtained from the sea turtles, the researchers calculated that the temperature would be 0.2 C lower than usual three months later.

Since sea turtles cannot be used in the cold Antarctic Sea, the marine biologists are using seals to measure the sea temperature instead.

"If we can choose an animal that migrates in each sea area, we will be able to create an observation network covering the oceans globally," Sato said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo