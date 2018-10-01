Residents near Yokota base protest U.S. Osprey deployment

Residents around the U.S. military's Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo expressed their opposition Monday to the official deployment of five Osprey aircraft there.

Some 180 people opposed to deployment of the tilt-rotor transport aircraft which has a record of accidents, staged a rally at a park near the airbase, chanting "Don't conduct dangerous drills at Yokota," and holding placards bearing slogans such as "NO! OSPREY".

The United States deployed the CV-22 Ospreys to better prepare the Japan-U.S. alliance for various contingencies against the backdrop of China's maritime assertiveness and uncertainty over the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

It is the first deployment of the Osprey, capable of taking off and landing like a helicopter but cruising like a plane, in Japan outside Okinawa in southwestern Japan.

"Giving the greatest consideration to their influence on the lives of local residents is a major premise of flight operations, on top of ensuring safety," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters the same day.

The five Ospreys arrived at Yokota in April and their landing and takeoff activities have significantly increased since July.

Prior to the official deployment of the aircraft on Monday, the U.S. military had notified Japan that the CV-22s will conduct take-off, landing, airdrop, and night flying drills around the Yokota base.

"If the state does not act, residents must raise their voices to protect their own lives," said Michio Fukumoto, a 68-year-old organizer of the rally and the head of a plaintiffs' group in a Yokota base noise-pollution suit.

"My preschool-age daughter cries sometimes when she sees the aircraft flying and hears the noise while playing outside. I wonder if that will become part of our daily lives," said Kanako Kawaguchi, a 40-year-old mother residing near the base.

Kazutada Tsuruta, who heads a civic group calling for the removal of the Yokota base, said the number of military drills, as well as the extent of their coverage, is expected to expand.

"The risk of accidents will increase as well," the 74-year-old said, as the Yokota base is expected have a total of 10 Ospreys in the next few years.

The first batch of MV-22 Ospreys, a U.S. Marine Corps variant, came to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa in 2012. An MV-22 Osprey crash-landed in the island prefecture in 2016, while accidents involving Ospreys have occurred outside the country as well.

