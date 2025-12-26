 Japan Today
An LNG carrier approaches Yokohama Bay. Image: iStock/Joesboy
national

Resource-poor Japan to step up efforts to secure imports of LNG, wheat

TOKYO

The Japanese government pledged Friday to compile measures by next summer to secure imports of essential items, including liquefied natural gas and wheat, at the first meeting on the issue attended by relevant ministers.

With Japan heavily reliant on imports of energy and food, there is growing concern that crises overseas could disrupt supplies, prompting the government to consider steps such as diversifying supply chains and boosting stockpiles.

The government will also address how to broaden and stabilize maritime transport, which accounts for about 99.5 percent of Japan's total trade volume, at the ministerial gathering headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

The government's top spokesman said at a regular press conference he had told the meeting that "with next summer as a target, we aim to compile policy guidelines to strategically support the foundations of people's livelihoods."

To that end, he said he had instructed relevant officials in each field to "proceed with concrete measures," adding that "the government as a whole will thoroughly address the matter."

If existing shipping routes were blocked during a crisis, shortages could extend beyond energy and food to medicines and sanitary products, with potentially serious consequences for medical services, the government warned.

In its 2022 national security strategy, the government vowed to work to ensure access to crucial resources to sustain economic activity during emergencies, but concrete action has lagged.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a hawk on national defense, served as economic security minister for around two years from 2022. She became Japan's prime minister in October.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

