national

Returning Japan Olympians to have smartphones undergo security check

TOKYO

The Japan Sports Agency said Tuesday members of the country's Beijing Winter Olympics delegation will have their mobile devices inspected upon their return amid fears the compulsory COVID-19 app could pose a security risk.

The JSA said experts will screen the devices with the Beijing Games official app, My2022, installed and will delete suspicious apps if necessary, all with the permission of the phone's owner.

It is looking to lend mobile devices to the Japanese Paralympic delegation attending the Beijing Games that start March 4, adding both the JSA and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity will make consulting services available.

The government had previously urged those traveling to China for the games to prepare an alternative device specifically for the My2022 app and to keep its use to a minimum and delete the app upon leaving China.

British media reported before the Beijing Games a total of seven western countries, including Britain and the United States, had called for their athletes not to take personal smartphones with them.

It also said a total of around 1,000 athletes and coaches plan to discard the phones they use at the games.

Wise call by the J-govt.

The mind boggles as to the potential bugs, bots and spyware installed in those phones by the CCP.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Japan is behaving like China and North Korea.

I thought they were better than that.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Honestly it seems pretty paranoid, not to mention who will do a security check of their phones after the government is done to make sure Japan just didn't replace it with their own spyware.

Anyway, it seems pretty unlikely a foreign government would want to keep track of an athletes actions outside their country. The only merits I could see would be somebody privy to confidential information, which olympic athletes really aren't, or if they currently reside in your country and you might be interested in tracking their movements. Which again, foreign athletes don't really fall under.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Oh fgs...give it a break with this over the top posturing. China is really after all that super secret info that J Japanese Olympians phones have access to becuase there is no other way for them to access it.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The JSA said experts will screen the devices with the Beijing Games official app, My2022, installed and will delete suspicious apps if necessary, all with the permission of the phone's owner.

I would bet that any NSA installed surveillance apps would not be so blatantly obvious and beyond the abilities of the JSA to track.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Why not just destroy their phone and issue new ones. Or give them phones EG Para-Olympics offices before they flew out. I Assume bean counters opposed giving out phones until someone realised the dangers. Better late then ever tightssses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

