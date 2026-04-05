Revelers parade giant penises to dash stigma in Japan's fertility festival

Showcasing phallus-shaped portable shrines and pink penis candies, Japan's annual fertility festival teemed Sunday with tourists, couples and families elated by its open display of sex.
The spring "Kanamara" celebration near Tokyo features colorfully dressed worshippers carrying a trio of giant phallic shaped objects as they parade through the street with glee.
The festival as legend has it honors a local blacksmith in the Edo Period (1603-1868) who forged an iron dildo to break the teeth of a sharp-toothed demon inhabiting a woman's vagina that had been castrating young men on their wedding nights.
Today a one-meter black steel phallus sits in the courtyard of the Kanayama Shrine honoring the Shinto deities of fertility, childbirth and protection from sexually transmitted infections.
Over the centuries, sex workers pilgrimaged to the shrine to seek its powers of protection before the festival evolved into a broader fertility rite seeking to destigmatize sex.
"I hope the festival can help disabuse people of the notion that sex is a bad, dirty thing," Hiroyuki Nakamura, chief priest at a shrine that hosts the festival, told AFP.
In February, preliminary data released by the health ministry showed that Japan's birth rate had fallen for the 10th straight year in 2025.
A total of 705,809 babies were born that year in Japan down 2.1 percent from 2024.
The data includes births to Japanese nationals in Japan, foreign births in Japan and babies born to Japanese nationals overseas.
The open-minded, all-inclusive annual event attracts everyone from tourists to families with children and LGBTQ supporters sporting rainbow outfits.
"It feels like it's more than just ha-ha sex. There's a whole understanding behind it," Jimmy Hsu, 32, a tourist from San Francisco, told AFP, referring to the event's underlying fertility theme.
Despite the penis-themed T-shirts, toys and candies galore, "I think by American standards, this is so wholesome", he said.
The view was echoed by Julie Ibach, 58. "There was one little boy who had two penis stickers, and he's just going back and forth and we just were laughing," the tourist from San Diego said.
"Everyone is embracing it and making fun of it," she said. "You don't see that anywhere else."© 2026 AFP
23 Comments
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kurisupisu
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Mr Nakamura has obviously noticed the trend which seeks to nullify a healthy and natural attitude towards procreation.
sakurasuki
Using Japanese law, it should be pixelized however there's always exception for everything.
wallace
:)-
TaiwanIsNotChina
I see it has the appropriate censorship with the frame /s
John-San
I don't know why festival of fertility is promoted by the LGBTQ lobby. Their ethos is not based on the normality of relationship which promotes fertility. I find it very strange. The LGBTQ lobby would do better promoting the Shinto Chichibu matsuri and other similar matsuri in other major cities in Japan to high light society exceptance of the social struggle.
Spitfire
I remember when the female Japanese artist was arrested for creating and exhibiting a vagina-shaped kayak.
Double standards?
Aly Rustom
A total of 705,809 babies were born that year in Japan down 2.1 percent from 2024.
The data includes births to Japanese nationals in Japan, foreign births in Japan and babies born to Japanese nationals overseas.
Showing that the situation is FAR worse than they are letting on. Foreign births in Japan and babies born to Japanese nationals overseas should not be counted.
Spitfire
Agreed.
The situation is way worse than they are letting on.
It has become so bad that nowadays it is a real surprise to see a Japanese baby.
I have noticed though that foreigners from some countries always seem to have at least two or three kids, I guess they are counted as well.
GuruMick
I am offended.....to whom do I report ?
wallace
Video
https://youtu.be/xPLWkZYbedg?si=UsgAk4J25Xkd_DOe
Some men always exaggerate their sizes.
Aly Rustom
The festival as legend has it honors a local blacksmith in the Edo Period (1603-1868) who forged an iron dildo to break the teeth of a sharp-toothed demon inhabiting a woman's vagina that had been castrating young men on their wedding nights.
WTF?!?
Andy
My friend said that Japanese can be very superstitious and a bit weird.
Ryokai
Go to the Japanese countryside and there are a whole lot of places/shrines and arts and crafts celebrating earthy subjects like sex and genitalia. Even rural love hotels tend to be less discrete than city hotels with rural mama-sans smiling and asking whether you had a good time and safe travels.
dan
Japanese women prefer men's wallets than a penis .. especially after marriage and kids.
TokyoLiving
Their country, their culture..
Go Japan!!..
Lord Dartmouth
Why are the LGBTQ people there? This is about procreation.
Akula
There are many awkward young men and women in Japan, who are not in relationships. How do we encourage these people to marry and become parents?
Childlessness is a curse and one of the worst things that can ever happen to a person.
u_s__reamer
Iron dildos paired with brass balls to complete the set is how to man up in Japanese mythology and strike a blow against puritan hypocrisy.
travelbangaijin
I remember that beautiful woman that 3-d printed her privates who was arrested showing the double-standard here. I was mad she married some old European rock star and moved there...
iron man
They went to the temple to seek protection, I have never tried a silk shawl, maybe I was too young at the time?
Akula
young men and women in Japan, who are not in relationships. How do we encourage these people to marry and become parents?
Make shared (male-female only) Uni Hall accommodation mandatory. For a starter, with the sort of protection we were/are knowledgeable about easily available. I got good memories. anybody hated it??
Sanjinosebleed
Love this festival so much fun!
starpunk
Words fail me. SMH. One way or another, what should be natural and a matter of LOVE has become cheapened and commercial.
And too often, a weapon.
Well it's gotten much worse in the 'good ol' U.S.A. Look at the morality here!
stormcrow
It would be interesting to see this festival.