Revised cherry blossom forecast for Japan says flowers will bloom early this year

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Spring is just a few weeks away, and so people in Japan, as well as people about to travel to Japan, are starting to make their cherry blossom viewing. You might want to speed up your planning process, though, because a revised forecast is predicting that the sakura are going to start blooming earlier than usual this year.

As signs of spring, cherry blossoms begin to bloom after the winter chill has faded and warmer weather comes to Japan. With higher-than-average temperatures expected in late February and early March, Japan’s Weather Net meteorological organization is saying that Tokyo will be seeing the first sakura of the season almost a full week earlier than the Japan Meteorological Corporation forecast we looked at back in January. According to Weather Map’s calculations, the sakura will start to open in Tokyo on March 17, and also in Fukuoka on the same day.

▼ Forecast map for the “cherry blossom front,” as the phenomenon of sakura trees flowering first in the southern parts of Japan followed by northern regions, is called

Photo: Weather Map

● Predicted date for start of sakura blooming

Akita: April 12

Aomori: April 17

Fukuoka: March 17

Hiroshima: March 21

Kanazawa: March 28

Kobe: March 23

Kochi: March 19

Kyoto: March 21

Nagano: April 6

Nagoya: March 19

Nara: March 23

Osaka: March 23

Sapporo: April 26

Sendai: April 1

Shimonoseki: March 20

Tokyo: March 17

Yokohama: March 19

Photo: Pakutaso

Of course, Japan’s cherry blossoms are at their most beautiful when entire trees are covered in the flowers’ pink petals. Weather Map is also predicting earlier-than-usual dates for full bloom.

● Predicted date for full sakura bloom

Akita: April 17

Aomori: April 22

Fukuoka: March 28

Hiroshima: April 2

Kanazawa: April 3

Kobe: April 1

Kochi: March 28

Kyoto: March 30

Nagano: April 11

Nagoya: March 30

Nara: April 1

Osaka: March 31

Sapporo: April 29

Sendai: April 7

Shimonoseki: March 29

Tokyo: March 25

Yokohama: March 29

Japan’s cherry blossoms are famously fickly flora, so it’s important to remember that this is a forecast, not a set schedule sakura adhere too. The closer we get to spring, though, the more accurate predictions become, so you might want to move any cherry blossom parties you’re planning up a bit in your social calendar.

Source: Weather Map

